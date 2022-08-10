United Way of Southeast Georgia hosts Tasting Statesboro fundraiser

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A ticket for some good food will help good causes next Thursday night in Statesboro. United Way of Southeast Georgia hosts a fundraiser that helps them help others.

United Way leaders say they’re not just excited to have their biggest event of the year, but also getting the community involved in helping so many worthy local causes.

The 12th annual “Tasting Statesboro” brings together hundreds of people for an evening of local food, music and fun.

United Way of Southeast Georgia supports dozens of non-profit organizations in Bulloch and five surrounding counties. The causes range from adult literacy to afterschool programs for students to support for new parents.

Organizers say the event started small, raising about $2,000 the first year but more than $20,000 last year.

“So it’s really grown. The first year, I think we had 10-12 restaurants and we had 30 last year,” Executive Director Carey Cassedy said.

She says it’s also a chance to check out local restaurants or food companies you might not have tried yet..all while helping good causes across the region.

Tickets are still available online or at the United Way office.

