Enjoy cooler temperatures this morning before afternoon showers move in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday morning starts out with temperatures in the low to mid 70s at daybreak away from the coast under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures warm to about 90 by noon with afternoon highs near 90 degrees. The chance for afternoon showers and a storm or two increases during the afternoon and evening.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 6.7′ 7:58AM I -1.2′ 2:18PM I 8.1′ 8:37PM

Thursday beach conditions: Spotty showers are possible, especially during the morning. Waves will be around 2 to 3 feet today with just a moderate rip current risk. Heat index values will be around 100 during the afternoon and the UV index will be in the “very high” category. Make sure to drink plenty of water and reapply sunscreen! A southerly breeze around 10 miles per hour will provide some comfort.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Friday and Saturday as a cold front moves across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Heavy rain is the biggest threat, but a few strong wind gusts will be possible.

High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s, a bit below average for this time of the year. Rain chances are a bit better on Saturday vs. Sunday, with dry time to get in outdoor activities. Drier air will filter in, so enjoy the less-humid air if you get the chance! Sunday and Monday morning will be especially nice.

Tropical update: A tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa now has a 10 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next five days. This is not presenting a treat to land right now, but we will keep an eye on it as it tracks west across the Atlantic this week.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.