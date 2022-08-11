Fallen trees, power outages reported in Bryan Co. after Wednesday night storms

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office confirms multiple reports of damage after a storm Wednesday night.

They say several roads and residences were affected by fallen trees and tree limbs. They also say no injuries have been reported so far.

Public Works worked overnight to start clearing trees and limbs and Georgia Power was working to restore power.

Georgia Power has already restored power to most, with a few still without due to power lines needing to be fixed. There is an unknown time frame for when power will be restored to those areas.

Right after the storm the following roads and highways were affected:

Orchard Road

Elm Road

Pevey Road

Bill Futch Road Extension

Frank Edwards Road

Trees were reported down on several roads and highways:

Toni Branch Road

Mill Creek

Hendrix Road

Fred J. Miller Road

Wilma Edwards and Hwy. 280

Church of God Road and Frank Hendry Road

Rambling Creek Road

Shuman Town Road

Arden Loop

Powerlines and trees were reported down in the following areas:

Homestead Drive

Olive Branch Road

Frank Hendry Road

Mack English Road

Blue Gill Road

You can view the Georgia Power outage map to see when power may be restored in your area.

