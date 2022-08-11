Fallen trees, power outages reported in Bryan Co. after Wednesday night storms
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office confirms multiple reports of damage after a storm Wednesday night.
They say several roads and residences were affected by fallen trees and tree limbs. They also say no injuries have been reported so far.
Public Works worked overnight to start clearing trees and limbs and Georgia Power was working to restore power.
Georgia Power has already restored power to most, with a few still without due to power lines needing to be fixed. There is an unknown time frame for when power will be restored to those areas.
Right after the storm the following roads and highways were affected:
- Orchard Road
- Elm Road
- Pevey Road
- Bill Futch Road Extension
- Frank Edwards Road
Trees were reported down on several roads and highways:
- Toni Branch Road
- Mill Creek
- Hendrix Road
- Fred J. Miller Road
- Wilma Edwards and Hwy. 280
- Church of God Road and Frank Hendry Road
- Rambling Creek Road
- Shuman Town Road
- Arden Loop
Powerlines and trees were reported down in the following areas:
- Homestead Drive
- Olive Branch Road
- Frank Hendry Road
- Mack English Road
- Blue Gill Road
You can view the Georgia Power outage map to see when power may be restored in your area.
