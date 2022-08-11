Sky Cams
Jamie Ertle’s Thursday WX Forecast 08-11-2022

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some strong storms south of the Altamaha already today. Those pushed north into Toombs and Tattnall. Deep Gulf moisture has been feeding these strong to severe storms and especially when they collide with the sea breeze. There’s a hint that some cities/neighborhoods could pick up two-three inches of rain this afternoon. Clouds have capped our highs so far today at 91° and that was a Tybee. It’s a little hazy out there as well with the Saharan Air Layer (SAL) or African dust over the Southeast.

So, early evening could be similar to last evening with some nearly severe storms moving from the south-southwest. Storms have initialized earlier but a downburst, that are damaging winds is possible. Overnight some storminess may develop with the help of the cold front approaching.

Daybreak Friday 71-76° from inland to the coast with some cloudiness. A cold front will approach and pass through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Friday night into Saturday. Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms can be expected Friday afternoon and into the evening/overnight hours. There is a threat for heavy rainfall. The Weather Prediction Center has us in “marginal” risk for excessive rainfall Friday. While there is a low risk for organized severe thunderstorms, a strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out. Highs will struggle to reach 90°.

Saturday and Sunday will see lower chances of rain as the cold front pulls away. Saturday starts a little cloudy with afternoon sunshine. I think you’re going to like “behind the front” weather: Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will top out in the upper 80s with dewpoints only in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 60s inland with low 70s closer to the coastline.

The work week starts on a similar mostly dry note with less humidity, then another cold front will approach by Wednesday, and increase our rain chances.

And a nearly Full Sturgeon Supermoon rises tonight at 8:27 pm.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

