Movie filmed in Savannah starring Ralph Fiennes releases trailer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A movie filmed in Savannah featuring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and more released a trailer for the movie.

In the trailer for “The Menu,” you get glimpses of Savannah, Driftwood Beach, and more.

The movie is a thriller and rated R. You can view the trailer below. Viewer discretion is advised.

Ralph Fiennes is best known for his roles as Voldemort in the Harry Potter series and as ‘M’ in James Bond. Anya Taylor-Joy rose to fame as the star of “Emma” and “The Queen’s Gambit.” Nicholas Hoult can currently be seen in the Hulu show “The Great.”

“The Menu” will be released in theaters in November.

