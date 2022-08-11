National Black Business Month

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - August is Black Business Month where we celebrate and acknowledge different black owned business in our community.

Before you can celebrate and appreciate something, you have to be aware of what’s out there.

That’s part of the work being done by the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce.

The group’s president, Moncello Stewart joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look at what’s happening in our black business community and how it’s growing.

