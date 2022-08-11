Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

NBA retires Russell’s No. 6 jersey permanently leaguewide

FILE - Bill Russell, left, star of the Boston Celtics is congratulated by coach Arnold "Red"...
FILE - Bill Russell, left, star of the Boston Celtics is congratulated by coach Arnold "Red" Auerbach after scoring his 10,000th point in the NBA game against the Baltimore Bullets in Boston Garden on Dec. 12, 1964. The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88.(Bill Chaplis | AP Photo/Bill Chaplis, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association made the announcement Thursday, permanently retiring the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and someone good enough to have been enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.

Russell becomes the first player to have his number retired leaguewide.

“Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized.”

Players who currently wear No. 6 — including the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James — may continue doing so. But the number cannot be issued again, the league said.

All NBA players will wear a patch on the right shoulder of their jerseys this season, the league said, and every NBA court will display a clover-shaped logo with the No. 6 on the sideline near the scorer’s table.

The Boston Celtics have “separate and unique recognition for him on their uniforms” planned, the NBA said.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Mall
Savannah Mall sold for over $8 million
Fire crews putting out fire at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille
Savannah Mall
Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway
Savannah residents concerned Effingham Co. industrial project could pose a threat to drinking...
Savannah residents concerned Effingham Co. industrial project could pose a threat to drinking water
Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, now 18, are facing several charges after police claim...
Mother, daughter charged after alleged at-home abortion

Latest News

Police say an Amazon delivery driver was acting in self-defense when he shot a knife-wielding...
Amazon driver acted in self-defense when shooting knife-wielding man, police say
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
Attorney General Merrick Garland asked for the search warrant used at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate...
Justice Department asks for search warrant of Trump home to be unsealed
Authorities say a paramedic and a motorcyclist were killed after a car drove through a crash...
‘We are heartbroken’: Paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene