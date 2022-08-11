New red light installed on Cypress Lake Road in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers who travel Cypress Lake Road will see a red light in their path that’s been on the county’s wish list for years.

Crews finished some of the final steps to get the light ready at Cypress Lake Road and Veterans Parkway. Bulloch County leaders said they started years ago asking the state for a stop light at this spot due to the number of accidents, injuries and even deaths.

They say the state finally got on board when Bulloch County offered to pick up half the cost of the $800,000 project, including turn lanes and more.

They say supply chain issues slowed down the work.

“It was an order, then wait. Then check and wait. Once they got here, once the poles got here, and the lights got here, we went right to work and got it done,” Bulloch County Commission Chair Roy Thompson said.

The county used local T-SPLOST revenues for the project. He hopes voters will renew that sales tax come November.

Thompson says the county will try to give drivers a week’s notice before the lights go fully operational. He hopes that happens by the end of the month.

