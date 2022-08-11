Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Officer in ‘very critical condition’ after shooting was set to get married next weekend

Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was listed in “very critical condition” at last check, state police said. (Source: WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) – An Indiana police officer is fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital after she was shot by a man during a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to Indiana State Police.

Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was listed in “very critical condition” at last check at a hospital in Dayton, state police said in a news release.

According to several neighboring law enforcement departments, Burton is engaged and was set to get married next weekend.

Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt requested state police handle the investigation into this officer-involved shooting.

State police said Burton was shot when she responded to a 6:30 p.m. call from other officers to assist with a traffic stop. Burton located the vehicle – a moped driven by a man – and stopped it.

The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Phillip M. Lee.

Burton’s K-9 partner Brevl was used to conduct an open-air sniff around the moped and indicated the possible presence of narcotics.

“While officers were speaking with Lee, he allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot several rounds toward officers. Officer Burton was struck by the gunfire,” state police wrote in a news release late Wednesday.

Other officers on the scene returned fire and chased Lee on foot until he was apprehended, police said. He was treated for gunshot wounds by the officers and later transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Burton was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital and later airlifted to another hospital in Dayton, where she was listed in “very critical condition,” according to state police.

Burton has served with Richmond Police Department for four years.

The investigation is ongoing. Lee was arrested and the Wayne County prosecutor will determine criminal charges upon review of the case.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews putting out fire at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille
Savannah Mall
Savannah Mall sold for over $8 million
Savannah Mall
Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway
Savannah residents concerned Effingham Co. industrial project could pose a threat to drinking...
Savannah residents concerned Effingham Co. industrial project could pose a threat to drinking water
Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, now 18, are facing several charges after police claim...
Mother, daughter charged after alleged at-home abortion

Latest News

Fire crews putting out fire at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille
Fire crews putting out fire at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille
Gasoline prices are dropping back toward the $4 a gallon mark, their lowest point in more than...
Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months
Drivers in Wisconsin had to dodge porta-potties that were spilled onto Interstate 94.
VIDEO: Truck loses porta-potties on highway; several cars damaged
Savannah parents of son who died in 2018 shooting call for tougher convictions in Chatham County.
Family calls for tougher convictions in Chatham County
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say