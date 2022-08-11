Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Organizers thrilled by turnout at new farmers market venue

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s National Farmers’ Market Week! One area market has seen growth this season, thanks to a move down the street.

Organizers of the Main Street Farmers Market say the move to their new venue has been better than they could have imagined.

After years of anticipation, the market moved into the newly opened venue at the Visit Statesboro welcome center. The market manager says they’ve seen growth since they opened the season in April.

“At our previous location, we were averaging 700 guests per market - give or take. Now, we’re averaging 900. So, we’re seeing an increase. Our largest has been 1,300-1,400,” Willow Farmer said.

The new covered venue marks a switch from the Synovus bank parking lot downtown. She says the larger turnout of shoppers helps draw more sellers.

“Last year, we had 25-35 vendors per market. Now, we’re pushing 40 and we’re get about five new applications per week,” Farmer said.

She says vendors are making more money too. Shoppers are now spending $18,000 to $20,000 per Saturday morning, that’s up an average of $5,000 per market.

The market continues through November and wraps up with the annual Shop by Lantern Market on the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews putting out fire at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille
Savannah Mall
Savannah Mall sold for over $8 million
Savannah Mall
Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway
Savannah residents concerned Effingham Co. industrial project could pose a threat to drinking...
Savannah residents concerned Effingham Co. industrial project could pose a threat to drinking water
Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, now 18, are facing several charges after police claim...
Mother, daughter charged after alleged at-home abortion

Latest News

SCCPSS hoping to purchase Garden City rec center for sports complex
SCCPSS hoping to purchase Garden City rec center for sports complex
THE News at 11
SCCPSS hoping to purchase Garden City rec center for sports complex
Community welcomes 3rd ID soldiers home after deployment
Community welcomes 3rd ID soldiers home after deployment
City of Savannah posts survey to gain community input on police chief search