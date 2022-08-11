Organizers thrilled by turnout at new farmers market venue

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s National Farmers’ Market Week! One area market has seen growth this season, thanks to a move down the street.

Organizers of the Main Street Farmers Market say the move to their new venue has been better than they could have imagined.

After years of anticipation, the market moved into the newly opened venue at the Visit Statesboro welcome center. The market manager says they’ve seen growth since they opened the season in April.

“At our previous location, we were averaging 700 guests per market - give or take. Now, we’re averaging 900. So, we’re seeing an increase. Our largest has been 1,300-1,400,” Willow Farmer said.

The new covered venue marks a switch from the Synovus bank parking lot downtown. She says the larger turnout of shoppers helps draw more sellers.

“Last year, we had 25-35 vendors per market. Now, we’re pushing 40 and we’re get about five new applications per week,” Farmer said.

She says vendors are making more money too. Shoppers are now spending $18,000 to $20,000 per Saturday morning, that’s up an average of $5,000 per market.

The market continues through November and wraps up with the annual Shop by Lantern Market on the Tuesday night before Thanksgiving.

