SCCPSS hoping to purchase Garden City rec center for sports complex

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A recreation center in Garden City built around 60 years ago might be getting a big upgrade.

Off Highway 21 and Priscilla D Thomas Way, the area that’s already getting a new K-12 school, is now possibly getting a sports complex.

The Savannah-Chatham Public School System is making an offer. Garden City leaders showed residents the plans tonight. It includes baseball fields, tennis courts, a practice field and a new stadium.

The Mayor of Garden City said the school system needs this property and it will be a great return on investment.

“We’ve been working with the school system for 5 years and that’s why we haven’t invested any funds in it. We had been planning on this day, but it’s taken a little bit longer and now then plan is coming together and we’re so excited to be able to do this.”

Garden City is also planning to build their own recreation center on 14 acres of land in Rossignoll Hill.

The mayor said he can’t talk about the school system’s offer just yet, but if council approves this at their meeting on Monday, they’ll have enough for the down payment.

