Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

State Route 25 at Barnsley Rd. closed due to incident

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department is on the scene of an incident that has shut down State Route 25 at Barnsley Road in front of City Hall.

Police say it will be shutdown for an undetermined amount of time.

Traffic is being rerouted at State Route 25 and Grange Road and at State Route 25 at Bonny Bridge Road.

Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Mall
Savannah Mall sold for over $8 million
Fire crews putting out fire at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille
Savannah Mall
Auction for Savannah Mall officially underway
Savannah residents concerned Effingham Co. industrial project could pose a threat to drinking...
Savannah residents concerned Effingham Co. industrial project could pose a threat to drinking water
Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, now 18, are facing several charges after police claim...
Mother, daughter charged after alleged at-home abortion

Latest News

City of Guyton hoping cameras reduce school zone speeding
Chatham Area Transit
Chatham Area Transit bus involved in hit-and-run crash; passengers treated for minor injuries
Detours on McCall Road for railroad track repairs
Truck hits overpass while traveling southbound on I-95
Truck hits overpass while traveling southbound on I-95