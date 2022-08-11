State Route 25 at Barnsley Rd. closed due to incident

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department is on the scene of an incident that has shut down State Route 25 at Barnsley Road in front of City Hall.

Police say it will be shutdown for an undetermined amount of time.

Traffic is being rerouted at State Route 25 and Grange Road and at State Route 25 at Bonny Bridge Road.

Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

