Chatham County begins severance negotiations with suspended county manager
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis said Friday that the county has begun severance negotiations with the suspended county manager.
County Manager Lee Smith was suspended with pay in July.
The exact cause for the suspension has never been provided. According to County Attorney Jonathan Hart, no personnel records about Smith’s suspension can be released to the public.
