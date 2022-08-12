Cooler temperatures continue Friday with afternoon/evening rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday morning starts out with temperatures in the low to mid 70s at daybreak away from the coast under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures warm to the mid 80s at noon with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. A cold front pushes in and increases rain chances Friday afternoon and evening. The severe threat is low, but widespread rain is possible.

Friday Tybee Tides: 6.7′ 8:54AM I -1.3 3:14PM I 8.0′ 9:30PM

Friday beach conditions: Spotty showers are possible, especially during the morning. Waves will be around 1 to 2 feet today with just a low rip current risk. The UV index will be in the “moderate” category. A southwesterly breeze around 10 miles per hour will provide some comfort.

High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s, a bit below average for this time of the year. Scattered showers are possible Saturday, but Sunday will be dry. Drier air will filter in, so enjoy the less-humid air if you get the chance! Sunday and Monday morning will be especially nice.

Tropical update: The tropical wave we have been watching this week has diminished. There are no active tropical waves that are expected to develop over the next five days.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

