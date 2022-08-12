Elwyn Crocker, Sr. appearing in court Friday morning

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Elwyn Crocker, Sr. will be in an Effingham County courtroom Friday morning for a status hearing.

Crocker was last in court on June 10. He is one of five people charges in the deaths of Mary Crocker and her brother Elwyn Crocker, Jr.

This December marks four years since their bodies were found in the backyard of their family home.

All five people charged in the case have a family connection to the two children.

Elwyn Crocker Sr., Kim Wright, and Mark Wright all face murder charges in their deaths. All three also face the potential of the death penalty when this case goes to trial.

Roy Prater and Candice Crocker have both entered guilty pleas. Both have also agreed to testify when this case goes to trial.

You can view the family connections to the children below:

