Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Elwyn Crocker, Sr. appearing in court Friday morning

Elwyn Crocker Sr.
Elwyn Crocker Sr.(Pool Camera)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Elwyn Crocker, Sr. will be in an Effingham County courtroom Friday morning for a status hearing.

Crocker was last in court on June 10. He is one of five people charges in the deaths of Mary Crocker and her brother Elwyn Crocker, Jr.

This December marks four years since their bodies were found in the backyard of their family home.

All five people charged in the case have a family connection to the two children.

Elwyn Crocker Sr., Kim Wright, and Mark Wright all face murder charges in their deaths. All three also face the potential of the death penalty when this case goes to trial.

Roy Prater and Candice Crocker have both entered guilty pleas. Both have also agreed to testify when this case goes to trial.

You can view the family connections to the children below:

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews putting out fire at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille
Savannah Mall
Savannah Mall sold for over $8 million
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Madalyn Coulter
2 veterans, former Nine Line employees identified in murder-suicide investigation
Fallen trees, power outages reported in Bryan Co. after Wednesday night storms
Fallen trees, power outages reported in Bryan Co. after Wednesday night storms

Latest News

Doug Weathers - GAB Hall of Fame inductee
Former WTOC anchor Doug Weathers to be honored with interchange dedication
Many schools in the Coastal Empire are wrapping up their first full week of school today.
COVID cases rising as schools begin class, new testing options available
Source: WTOC
Vidalia Police investigating early morning armed robbery at convenience store
Georgia State Capitol
Georgia doctors call abortion law ‘extreme’