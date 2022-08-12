Former WTOC anchor Doug Weathers to be honored with interchange dedication

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former WTOC anchor Doug Weather will be honored Friday morning with a ceremony dedicating an interchange to him.

WTOC anchor Dawn Baker is hosting the dedication ceremony along with State Representative Carl Gilliard.

Rep. Gilliard introduced House Resolution 941 during the 2022 legislative session to dedicate the interchange of Interstate 516 and U.S. Route 17/Ogeechee Road in Chatham County in honor of Doug Weathers.

This resolution was incorporated into Senate Resolution 596, which serves as the Georgia General Assembly’s annual road/bridge dedication legislation.

