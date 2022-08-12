Jamie’s Friday WX Forecast 08-12-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s cold front day! 🎉 We’ve had filtered sunshine with some sprinkles so far today, but as the cold front approaches later this evening, it will begin to produce showers and storms. Two cities have reached 90°, Richmond Hill and Brunswick. If the sea breeze starts to move, we could have some strong to severe storms. The main concern again is damaging winds.

The cold front will have cleared most if not the entire viewing area by 6am. Cooler air will follow! Daybreak temps Sunday will range from 67° inland to 73° for the islands. I think we’ll still have some lingering clouds and some isolated inland showers/storms south of I-16, but it’ll be mostly sunny for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

High pressure will build into the region and persist through Monday.

Sunday: 69/86 and mostly sunny skies.

Another cold front is expected to pass through the region on Tuesday, although timing could change. This pattern will lead to decent moisture and sufficient forcing to produce at least scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s each day with a few spots possibly hitting the low 90s. Lows will be in the low 70s each night.

MARINE: Mariners are advised that some strong t-storms will move through the waters this afternoon and early evening. These storms will likely prompt the issuance of Marine Weather Statements and Special Marine Warnings for strong winds, heavy rains and frequent lightning strikes. Saturday through Tuesday: With the passage of a cold front, winds will be northeast through Sunday then shift to the south/southwest by Monday morning. Winds will be less than 15 knots with seas 2 to 3 feet.

Rip Currents: An elevated risk of rip currents is possible on Saturday due to our full sturgeon supermoon.

Stay safe!

~JErtle

