Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

New house program to encourage students at Metter Middle

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids in Candler County went back to school Friday.

One after another, Metter Middle School students spun the wheel on the first day of school.

“As soon as I saw it was happening, I knew this was going to bring some joy for kids who need it,” 8th grader Carmello Scott said.

The spin helps randomly divide 500 students into four “Houses”. They become a cross section of grade, gender, race, or any other factor to help them make new friends.

Faculty saw this at work on a visit to the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta. They brought it back to Metter, including the addition of an indoor slide.

“If kids are comfortable coming to school, excited about coming to school, they come in ready to learn, instead of being nervous,” principal Will Thigpen said.

House members will collect points for their team with good behavior, good attendance, good grades and more. And yes, it does borrow a little from Harry Potter and Hogwarts.

“Oh, for sure. Houses, sorting, and stuff. We just don’t have the magic.

Faculty say, if it builds a more positive environment at school that’s magic enough.

One of the possible rewards during the year is the chance to go down the slide.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews putting out fire at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille
Savannah Mall
Savannah Mall sold for over $8 million
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Madalyn Coulter
2 veterans, former Nine Line employees identified in murder-suicide investigation
Savannah parents of son who died in 2018 shooting call for tougher convictions in Chatham County.
Family calls for tougher convictions in Chatham County

Latest News

Chatham County Manager Lee Smith
Chatham County begins severance negotiations with suspended county manager
Former WTOC anchor Doug Weathers honored with interchange dedication
Former WTOC anchor Doug Weathers honored with interchange dedication
Doug Weathers - GAB Hall of Fame inductee
Former WTOC anchor Doug Weathers honored with interchange dedication
Elwyn Crocker Sr.
Elwyn Crocker, Sr. appearing in court Friday morning