Sen. Raphael Warnock will get an honorary designation in the neighborhood he grew up in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sen. “Raphael Warnock Way” – that’s an honorary designation coming to Kayton Homes in Savannah.

The designation will be at Cape St. between Morris and Brewer.

Savannah’s city council passed the honorary name change with a vote of 6 to 3.

Some council members were concerned it was a political stunt with the upcoming election in November, but others said Savannah needs to give credit where it’s due.

Senator Warnock grew up in Kayton Homes – a public housing complex in the city. Something council members said it’s important to note so young men know that greatness is not defined by where you live.

“I don’t know about some of y’all, but Black history should be everyday in Savannah. If we can acknowledge little kids in that project and we can say like Savannah State says...’you can go anywhere from here’. For kids to point out, look at the TV and say ‘oh, he actually lived here’...what inspirational and positivity can you get....anyone who gets anything negative out of it that’s on them, but I vote my conscience too,” said District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan.

The street designation will not replace Cape Street, but it will be attached to the street name. A timeline has not been shared.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.