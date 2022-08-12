Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Southern Baptists say denomination faces DOJ investigation

A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in...
A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Holly Meyer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday that several of the denomination’s major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The SBC’s statement gave few details about the investigation, but indicated it dealt with sexual abuse. The SBC, the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S., has been plagued by problems related to clergy sex abuse in recent years.

“Individually and collectively each SBC entity is resolved to fully and completely cooperate with the investigation,” the statement said. “While we continue to grieve and lament past mistakes related to sexual abuse, current leaders across the SBC have demonstrated a firm conviction to address those issues of the past and are implementing measures to ensure they are never repeated in the future.”

Earlier this year, an SBC task force released a blistering 288-page report from outside consultant, Guidepost Solutions. The firm’s seven-month independent investigation found disturbing details about how denominational leaders mishandled sex abuse claims and mistreated victims.

There was no immediate comment from the Justice Department about the investigation.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews putting out fire at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille
Savannah Mall
Savannah Mall sold for over $8 million
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Madalyn Coulter
2 veterans, former Nine Line employees identified in murder-suicide investigation
Savannah parents of son who died in 2018 shooting call for tougher convictions in Chatham County.
Family calls for tougher convictions in Chatham County

Latest News

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the...
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed on lecture stage in New York
Chatham County Manager Lee Smith
Chatham County begins severance negotiations with suspended county manager
Students, staff enjoy newly renovated Metter High School
TSPLOST to target Chatham Co. railroad issues