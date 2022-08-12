Students, staff enjoy newly renovated Metter High School

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of Candler County students returned to school for the first day of a new year.

At Metter High School, the reopening comes after a summer of demolition and renovation.

You might not think a school that’s only 20 years old would need a renovation. But school leaders say Metter High looks, sounds, and feels different.

First day fist bumps and hallway directions marked the opening. Candler County schools opened a few days later than usual to give contractors extra time to finish the $5 million project.

During the summer, they gutted commons areas to replace the air system and add LED lighting and insulation to make it quieter and more energy efficient.

“The new HVAC is definitely more economical, and the spray foam insulation is going to save money,” Superintendent Dr. Bubba Longgrear said.

A redesigned cafeteria gives more seating to feed more students at a time for fewer lunch shifts.

The front office layout now requires visitors to pass through a doorway for more security. School leaders hope these changes serve students and teachers for years to come.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.