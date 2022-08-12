Sky Cams
Vidalia Police investigating early morning armed robbery at convenience store

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on McIntosh Street.

Police say it happened just after 12 a.m. Friday morning at Food Mart.

The clerk told responding officers an unknown male wearing all black clothing withe a white face covering entered the store. The clerk told police the man then jumped the clerk’s counter and attacked the clerk while demanding money.

After collecting the money, the clerk says the man then ran from the store.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigative Services Division at 912.537.4123 or CrimeStoppers at 912.386.4480.

