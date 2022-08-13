Drier, comfortable air sticks around for the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The cold front has cleared us, bringing in beautiful weather for the remainder of the weekend!

Temperatures top out in the 80s this afternoon, falling into the 70s after sunset. Drier air hangs out tonight into tomorrow, making it very comfortable if you have outdoor plans!

Sunday morning starts out in the mid to upper 60s, with lows near 70 around Savannah. This could be our “coolest” morning since the end of June! An onshore flow will continue bringing in drier air. Temperatures climb to the mid 80s by lunchtime with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Sunday Tybee Tides: -0.3 4:43AM I 8.1′ 10:42AM I 0.1′ 4:59PM

Sunday marine outlook: Enjoy the dry weather and sunshine! Waves will be around 2-3 with just a low rip current risk. The UV index will be in the “very high” category. A northeasterly breeze around 10-15 miles per hour will provide some comfort.

The work week starts out comfortably with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s at daybreak. It’ll be a dry day with lower humidity. Highs make it up to the lower 90s, right about average for this time of the year.

Wetter weather returns during the middle of the week as a boundary lingers over the area. Showers and thunderstorms become more likely Wednesday into the end of the week. This will hold temperatures back down into the mid to upper 80s. Severe weather is not likely but we could see some spotty flooding.

Tropical update:

An area of showers and thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico has a 20% chance of development over the next two days. This system will track west, increasing rain chances for southern Texas.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

