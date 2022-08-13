Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Port Wentworth Police searching for suspect after fatal shooting

Port Wentworth shooting
Port Wentworth shooting(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a Friday night shooting in Port Wentworth, and police are still looking for the shooter.

Port Wentworth Police say they responded to the Rice Creek Subdivision’s Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle at 11:49 p.m. Friday night, and found 24-year-old Dion Farmer dead at the scene.

Police say they’re looking for the suspect, Desimond Butler. He’s considered armed and dangerous, and is wanted for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Butler is a black male, approximately 5 foot 5 inches, 120 pounds, with tattoos on his face. Police say he’s likely driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Camaro with license plate number NITE2.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Port Wentworth Police Department at 912-964-4360.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magnet fishers cited for find at Fort Stewart
Magnet fishers cited for find at Fort Stewart
Chatham County Manager Lee Smith
Chatham County begins severance negotiations with suspended county manager
Elwyn Crocker Sr.
Over 60 pre-trial motions filed in Elwyn Crocker, Sr. case
Fire crews putting out fire at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille
Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were...
Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say

Latest News

Deep Center
Deep Center helps lead fees and fines reform in Chatham County
Clearview Homes
‘We don’t know what to expect’, Demolition started on Clearview Homes
Former WTOC anchor Doug Weathers honored with interchange dedication
Former WTOC anchor Doug Weathers honored with interchange dedication
hagan
City of Hagan adjusting after rash of resignations