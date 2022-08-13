Port Wentworth Police searching for suspect after fatal shooting

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a Friday night shooting in Port Wentworth, and police are still looking for the shooter.

Port Wentworth Police say they responded to the Rice Creek Subdivision’s Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle at 11:49 p.m. Friday night, and found 24-year-old Dion Farmer dead at the scene.

Police say they’re looking for the suspect, Desimond Butler. He’s considered armed and dangerous, and is wanted for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Butler is a black male, approximately 5 foot 5 inches, 120 pounds, with tattoos on his face. Police say he’s likely driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Camaro with license plate number NITE2.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Port Wentworth Police Department at 912-964-4360.

This is an ongoing investigation.

