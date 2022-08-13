Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a Friday night shooting in Port Wentworth.

Port Wentworth Police say they responded to the Rice Creek Subdivision’s Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle at 11:49 p.m. Friday night, and found 24-year-old Dion Farmer dead at the scene.

According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, the suspect Desimond Butler was taken into custody Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

Police say this incident is still ongoing and more information will be released at a later date and time.

Desimond Butler, 19, (WTOC)

