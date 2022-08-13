‘We don’t know what to expect’, Demolition started on Clearview Homes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Demolition is underway on a low-income housing complex in Savannah.

Just a fraction of the homes in Clearview are already torn down.

It’s been eight months since several families were forced to leave.

“Some of that was ugly,” said Charles Daniels Sr., a neighbor.

The process of clearing out Clearview...started 22 days sooner for the few tenants who were left in December...so where did they go?

“I still get phone calls from some of the displaced residents,” District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier.

Family Promise of the Coastal Empire said they helped 12 households and 10 of those were connected to permanent housing.

One family with a housing choice voucher is still waiting for a place.

There are people who’ve lived near this property like Charles Daniels Sr. for 50 years.

“I’ve seen some changes from mixed Black and white to predominantly Hispanic to this.”

Residents said the conditions were almost uninhabitable for years, but those evicted were forced to stop living within their means and face the reality of the housing crisis.

“They had to go...none of us liked that,” said Daniels. “We don’t like to see people just put out on the street with no place to go.”

The company, Cardinal Capital Management, has not responded to repeated questions from WTOC involving the property.

Neighbors said they still don’t know what kind of housing will be built.

“We don’t know what to expect. They say this is going to be affordable housing and I don’t know what that means.”

Alderwoman Lanier said it sounds like gentrification.

“Of course, we are replacing a low-income development with a market rate development and the market drives this.”

Neighbors are trying to remain hopeful that developers do what’s right.

Daniels said: “There are 150 units over there now. What I’m told is there are gonna be 300 units so it’s gonna be busy around here. Peaceful community...hope we get some good neighbors.”

