Caesartone donates quartz countertops to Bryan Co. schools

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some schools in Richmond Hill are set to receive new quartz countertops thanks to one area business.

Quartz manufacturer Caesartone completed its second of three donations to Bryan County Schools.

You can see officials there with the principal of France Meeks Elementary. The company gave more than 60 countertops to the school.

42 more stone slabs are also being installed at Carver Elementary.

Company officials say they hope their donations inspire the next generation of interior designers.

“You have these young dreamers, young interior designers, you have future operators, future people who are going to work in production, future people who are going to work in design. So it’s very important for us to have a footprint with the children.”

For their third donation the company will give nearly 400 new slabs for the future Richmond Hill High School.

