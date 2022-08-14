Sky Cams
Forsyth Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week

By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Farmers markets all around our area celebrated National Farmers Market Week Saturday. Organizers at the Forsyth Farmers Market say each year the celebration has a theme, and this year’s is “farmers markets don’t just happen”.

“There are a lot of people who are doing a lot of different types of work to make a farmers market happen. Our vendors are primarily the people out there every week harvesting, preparing and then there’s also volunteers who show up every weekend to make our market happen, and we have a lot of people who contribute financially to make it work as well,” Meghan Eberly, Operations Coordinator, Forsyth Farmers’ Market said.

The Forsyth Farmers Market had a special game of bingo going on Saturday to celebrate and wants to remind everyone that they are open year round, not just during National Farmers Market week.

