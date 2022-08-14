‘It’s about bringing awareness’: Unity of Savannah hosts Narcan training event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the CDC, 75 percent of the nearly 92,000 drug overdose deaths in 2020 involved an opioid.

Opioid overdoses are a growing problem and that’s why a Savannah spiritual group is taking action.

Unity of Savannah hosted an event Sunday to train people how to use Narcan, a highly effective overdose reversal drug.

50 people also received a free dose of Narcan to have on hand.

During Unity’s Sunday service this morning, a congregation member who is a decade into recovery from opioid addiction also shared her story.

Reverend Dale Worley says this event all started as a project for a group he’s in- the Empowering Faith Leaders program.

He says it’s important because opioid addiction can affect anybody.

“It’s about bringing awareness to faith leaders about the opioid crisis in our country and equipping us with tools we can use to help other people,” Reverend Dale Worley said.

Anyone that missed the training can still learn how to use NARCAN. Unity of Savannah livestreamed the event and archived it on their website.

