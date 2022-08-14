Jamie’s Sunday WX Forecast 08-14-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hopefully you’ve enjoyed the sunshine and less humid afternoon. Only a few cities have reached 90° including Beaufort, Baxley, Jesup, and Alma. We’ll have a bright sunset at 8:10pm with temps near 80°.

Daybreak Monday we’ll have another “cool” morning for August; temps will drop to 67° in Savannah, 70° for the islands and 64° for a few inland spots near US Hwy 1 and Hwy 301. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for most of the day and we return to the low 90s for afternoon highs. There’s a chance for some late evening showers approaching from the north, but most of us will sleep through it.

Tuesday a cold front will be slowing down as it makes its way south and eventually stall out through the rest of the work week. Tuesday starts dry with morning lows near normal, 73° with afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be about 92°.

That front will linger across the viewing area the rest of the week with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms each afternoon/evening. Localized heavy rainfall is possible. Looks like the wettest work week days will be Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will also be a little cooler those days with highs in the middle 80s.

Tropics are quiet.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.