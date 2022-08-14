Sky Cams
One southbound lane of I-95 and all northbound lanes near 2 mile marker blocked after crash

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - All northbound lanes and one southbound lane of I-95 near 2 mile marker are blocked off following a crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol are actively working a large-scale traffic collision impacting both directions of travel, officials say.

Jasper Fire and EMS, Hardeeville Fire and police are also on scene.

Police say this area will be impacted for the next several hours. Drivers are urged to use a different route.

