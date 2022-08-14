Savannah community gathers to remember victims of gun violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you have lost somebody you love to gun violence, you’re unfortunately not alone.

That’s why several organizations came together today in Savannah, including every town for Gun Safety and Dominique’s World, to memorialize local victims of gun violence.

“I’m here to honor my daughter, Ashley Safaya Boggs. She was murdered five years ago,” Donna Boggs said.

And now she’ll be remembered by these objects, which her mother feels represent her spirit. They’ll displayed at the National Building Museum in a brick as part of the Gun Violence Memorial Project.

“In these bricks there’s someone’s life who was taken. Which represents not just a family, but a community. Because it doesn’t just affect one, it affects a whole community. So that’s why this work, that’s why the Gun Violence Memorial is important to me,” Pastor Jackie L Jackson said.

Four glass houses are each made up of 700 bricks which is meant to represent the number of people killed in gun related deaths in the United States each week.

Olga and Leroy Williams lost their son Dominique in a shooting when he was 17 they say knowing he is being remembered on such a large scale brings them comfort.

“Although he’s gone, he’s still here with us. So we want the world to know that Dominique’s life mattered,” Olga and Leroy Williams said.

As did the rest of the people represented in the memorial.

Those working to collect the objects hope that in honoring those who’ve lost their lives, they’ll inspire others to work to end gun violence.

“Walking through there will wake up some people, or it should. Some people may never feel anything, but I feel like the majority of people going through are gonna go, ‘Wait a minute. Maybe I need to go back home and get involved. Maybe I need to get a little more information,’” Jackson says.

“Hopefully we’re all more sensitized to the issue of gun violence, and hopefully more supportive of the efforts we’re taking in the City of Savannah, across the state, and across the nation to be able to eradicate gun violence from our vocabulary,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

If you want to donate an object to the Gun Violence Memorial Project, there’s still time.

Organizers will be accepting objects here at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can give the item as a gift or as a loan. If you give the item as a loan, it’ll be returned to you when the exhibit closes at the museum at the end of next month.

