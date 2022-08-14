Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Williamson Street

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously...
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured.
By Brian Bailey
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured.

In a post early Sunday morning, police say they were investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Williamson Street that left one man with serious injures.

Officials say the victim was transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

