Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

1 dead, 3 injured following fatal crash in Jasper County

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is dead and three are injured after a fatal crash in Jasper County.

The crash happened at 5 a.m. on I-95 southbound around the 1 mile marker Monday.

A 2010 Nissan suv and an unknown car was involved in the crash.

The driver of the Nissan died and the three passengers in the other car were taken to hospital.

Police say both cars were traveling south and collided.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fort Stewart soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks while on deployment in Germany.
Fort Stewart soldier’s death under investigation after being found unresponsive in barracks
rice creek shooting
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Port Wentworth
One southbound lane of I-95 and all northbound lanes near 2 mile marker blocked after crash
Savannah Fire Department battles woodchip fire
Savannah Fire Department put out woodchip fire in the 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously...
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Williamson Street

Latest News

Source: WTOC
1 person dead after crash on Hwy. 21 in Effingham Co.
Source: WTOC
Beaufort Co. students returning to the classroom
THE News at 11 - Sunday
Beach High School’s class of 1964 announce new scholarship in honor of late Dr. John Marshall
Dr. John Marshall
Beach High School’s class of 1964 announce new scholarship in honor of late Dr. John Marshall