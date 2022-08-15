1 dead, 3 injured following fatal crash in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is dead and three are injured after a fatal crash in Jasper County.

The crash happened at 5 a.m. on I-95 southbound around the 1 mile marker Monday.

A 2010 Nissan suv and an unknown car was involved in the crash.

The driver of the Nissan died and the three passengers in the other car were taken to hospital.

Police say both cars were traveling south and collided.

