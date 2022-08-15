Sky Cams
Beach High School’s class of 1964 announce new scholarship in honor of late Dr. John Marshall

Dr. John Marshall(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A class reunion of sorts taking place in Savannah this weekend.

Members from Beach High School’s class of 1964 coming together announcing a new scholarship in honor of the late Dr. John Marshall for students on the medical path.

“And help further some of the educational values that J.D. had because if you look at it, without a doubt, he is an icon when it comes to being a graduate of Beach High School,” Former Classmate Ronald Booker said.

Marshall’s family members say his actions left an impact in and out of the doctor’s office.

“My brother, he was like a turtle hard on the outside, soft on the inside, and willing to stick his neck out. He didn’t care what color you were. If you were mistreated, or being downsized, he going to step in, he don’t care,” Charles “Yahvo” Marshall’s Brother said.

The doctor was also a veteran a former NAACP president and founded a newspaper.

“If we think he’s just a doctor with a stethoscope, we missed his mission. J.D. was a doctor that healed the soul of the world,” President Savannah NAACP Chris Mance said.

But Marshall’s life came to an end after a fight with COVID in the early days of the pandemic.

“He was seeing a guy that had cancer one of his patients of 82 years old. And he was helping him to the car, and he didn’t know the man had COVID, and that’s how he contracted it,” Charles said.

He spent more than 100 agonizing days on a ventilator his family says before succumbing to the virus.

“He suffered, you know. He almost pulled it out. But, you know, that disease is just something else man. He just couldn’t surmount it,” Charles said.

But now those who knew Marshall hope the new scholarship will help carry on the doctor’s and inspire the next generation of community leaders.

“He’s seeing it now. I know in my heart he’s seeing it now. He’s a heck of a guy, you know?”

