Bryan Co. Board of Commissioners denied permit for proposed apartment complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s Board of Commissioners denied a permit for a proposed apartment complex that some caused controversy in the area.

Those apartments would have added more than 200 units near Harris Trail Road and Sterling Links Way in Richmond Hill.

Commissioners denied the permit in a 4 to 1 vote during a recent meeting. The project has faced some pushback from the start from those living in a nearby neighborhood.

WTOC told you about the proposed apartments back in March.

Since then neighbors in the subdivision that backs up to the property have been outspoken about privacy concerns and a lack of proper infrastructure to handle the influx of people.

They also acknowledge that the developer did meet with them to address some of those concerns.

The applicant agreed to increase the buffer area between the proposed complex and the existing homes but the permit was still denied.

“We were excited, kind of in shock. Part of us felt like they were going to approve it just kind of on conversations throughout the meetings so when it was voted and denied we were very relieved. Something else might go in here, but hopefully not for a while and in the meantime we’ll work on this infrastructure and getting this road ready for the growth,” Cristy Kutz, Neighbor in nearby subdivision said.

Those who live here say they understand growth is inevitable but they don’t want it to happen too fast.

The area included in the proposal is still zoned for commercial use as neighbors now wait to see if there will be anymore proposals for this plot of land in the future.

