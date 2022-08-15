Bulloch Co. homeowners could pay more in school taxes this year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some homeowners in Bulloch County could be paying slightly more in school taxes this year.

At a public hearing Monday, school leaders broke down the millage rate and what property owners could be paying.

Local school district administrators say they’re caught in the middle between local taxpayers feeling a crunch from the economy and demands put on local school districts by the state.

Assistant superintendent Troy Brown outlined why the district is proposing a partial tax rollback. He explained how new assessments across the county had raised many property values.

He noted the district had been able to offer rollbacks in eight of the last ten years.

Superintendent Charles Wilson explained that a full rollback this year would have dropped the district below a level of local taxes required by the state and cost them more than they would have saved taxpayers.

“So you can see that we would have been giving up $5 million in funding, then have to turn around and levy more taxes to make that up,” Superintendent Charles Wilson said.

The partial rollback would leave the owner of a reassessed $175,000 home paying an additional $29.50 in taxes. This marked the third and final public hearing on the millage rate. One person, Bob Emly spoke up and asked district leaders to consider the hardship a tax increase will have on seniors living on a fixed income.

The next step is to take this to the board.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.