‘Here Comes the Sun’ with nice temperatures and dry weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a comfortable start to the work week! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s west of I-95 Monday morning at daybreak. We’ll have a nice light breeze from the southwest at about 5 miles per hour during the morning. Temperatures climb to the upper 80s by lunchtime with highs in the lower 90s. Dry weather continues throughout the day with a calm evening ahead of us.

Monday Tybee Tides: 0.8′ 5:28AM I 8.7′ 11:35AM I 1.3′ 5:49PM

Monday marine forecast: Enjoy your beach day! Highs will be in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A light onshore breeze will come from the south during the afternoon. The UV index will be very high, but the rip current risk low among the 1-2 foot waves.

We’ll be watching for a front to move in on Tuesday, assisting in increased rain chances not just on Tuesday but through the middle of the week. Scattered showers and storms are likely, but the severe threat is low. The biggest impact from rain this week will be the potential for temporary minor street flooding.

Highs will still be in the 90s Tuesday afternoon, but we’ll be limited to the mid to upper 80s through the rest of the week thanks to increased cloud cover and showers around thanks to this lingering front.

Tropical update: A broad area of showers and storms a few hundred miles southeast of Bermuda has a 10 percent chance of development over the next five days. This system is not expected to develop and will remain over the central Atlantic Ocean.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

