Memorial Health Meadows Hospital earns high rating from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Meadows Hospital in Vidalia.
Meadows Hospital in Vidalia.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia has earned a high ranking in quality from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

According to a news release, the hospital earned a 5-star ranking in the 2022 Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings. Meadows is one of six hospitals in Georgia to receive the highest quality score.

“Our entire Meadows Hospital team is proud of our five-star quality rating from CMS,” said Meadows Chief Medical Officer Karen McColl, MD, in a prepared statement. “The fact that we achieved CMS’ highest rating is a testament to the safe, high-quality care we provide to our patients.

The 2022 CMS star ratings were based on hospital performance in five (5) areas – mortality, patient experience, readmission, safety and timely and effective care. The overall star rating shows how well a hospital performed on a specific set of quality measures as compared to other hospitals in the US.

For more detailed information about the 2022 CMS star ratings and methodology , please click here.

