Neighbors address shooting that killed one person in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Neighbors are speaking out after a deadly shooting over the weekend in Port Wentworth.

It all happened in the Rice Creek neighborhood Saturday night.

One man has now been charged with murder in the death of 24-year-old Dion Farmer.

Several people that live there say though this was an isolated incident, it isn’t any less shocking.

One man says he lives near the clubhouse parking lot where the shooting happened. He says his son was friends with the accused shooter, and that he never saw it coming.

“You don’t think that somebody you know would do something like that. I don’t know the whole circumstance, but it’s kind of shocking,” said Charles McKinley.

McKinley says he still can’t wrap his mind around the shooting.

He says he’s known Desimond Butler, who’s been charged with the murder of Dion Farmer, since he was just a little kid.

It’s been hard on his son who he says was friends with Butler.

“He has mixed feelings, you know, because he thought that, you know, his friend, you know, he was a good friend.”

McKinley says this is the third murder that’s happened in the neighborhood since he’s lived there, but he’s not afraid. He believes this incident is a symptom of a larger problem and that sometimes young people don’t understand the consequences of their actions.

“A weapon is not the use of solving a problem. There’s other ways of communicating.”

Some other neighbors say it’s distressing to know this shooting happened so close to where their kids typically play and swim, though it did happen close to midnight.

Police haven’t released any further details about the shooting or said what may have led up to it.

Butler is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

