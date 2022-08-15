Savannah Fire Department put out woodchip fire in the 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE 8:30 p.m. - Savannah Fire officials say the fire is out. It was a two alarm fire, and 14 different response vehicles assisted with putting out the flames.

Original Story- The Savannah Fire Department is responding to a fire in the 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive Sunday evening.

Officials say the fire is located at the woodchip dock in that area, and it has been producing heavy smoke.

Tug boats have also been assisting with putting out the flames.

This is a developing situation. Stay with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.