Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Fire Department put out woodchip fire in the 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive

Savannah Fire Department battles woodchip fire
Savannah Fire Department battles woodchip fire(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE 8:30 p.m. - Savannah Fire officials say the fire is out. It was a two alarm fire, and 14 different response vehicles assisted with putting out the flames.

Original Story- The Savannah Fire Department is responding to a fire in the 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive Sunday evening.

Officials say the fire is located at the woodchip dock in that area, and it has been producing heavy smoke.

Tug boats have also been assisting with putting out the flames.

This is a developing situation. Stay with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

rice creek shooting
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Port Wentworth
Magnet fishers cited for find at Fort Stewart
Magnet fishers cited for find at Fort Stewart
One southbound lane of I-95 and all northbound lanes near 2 mile marker blocked after crash
Madalyn Coulter
2 veterans, former Nine Line employees identified in murder-suicide investigation
Clearview Homes
‘We don’t know what to expect’, Demolition started on Clearview Homes

Latest News

Unity of Savannah
‘It’s about bringing awareness’: Unity of Savannah hosts Narcan training event
Unity of Savannah hosts Narcan training event
Unity of Savannah hosts Narcan training event
All northbound lanes on Trask Pkwy near Bogus Lane blocked following crash
A Fort Stewart soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks while on deployment in Germany.
Fort Stewart soldier’s death under investigation after being found unresponsive in barracks