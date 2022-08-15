Savannah rapper could face 30 years in prison for COVID-19 relief fraud

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah rapper could face nearly thirty years in prison after admitting to COVID-19 relief fraud and drug possession.

Brandon Williams pleaded guilty to wire fraud and possession of marijuana late last week.

Williams performs under the name NH Skilo. The Department of Justice says Williams gave false information to get more than $40,000 in pandemic assistance.

They say he also admitted to having marijuana in two separated cases. Once in a 2021 traffic stop by Savannah Police, and another at the time of his arrest in January.

Williams is set to be sentenced after an investigation by U.S. Probation Services because he had prior convictions.

