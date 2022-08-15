Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah rapper could face 30 years in prison for COVID-19 relief fraud

fraud
fraud(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah rapper could face nearly thirty years in prison after admitting to COVID-19 relief fraud and drug possession.

Brandon Williams pleaded guilty to wire fraud and possession of marijuana late last week.

Williams performs under the name NH Skilo. The Department of Justice says Williams gave false information to get more than $40,000 in pandemic assistance.

They say he also admitted to having marijuana in two separated cases. Once in a 2021 traffic stop by Savannah Police, and another at the time of his arrest in January.

Williams is set to be sentenced after an investigation by U.S. Probation Services because he had prior convictions.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fort Stewart soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks while on deployment in Germany.
Fort Stewart soldier’s death under investigation after being found unresponsive in barracks
rice creek shooting
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Port Wentworth
One southbound lane of I-95 and all northbound lanes near 2 mile marker blocked after crash
Savannah Fire Department battles woodchip fire
Savannah Fire Department put out woodchip fire in the 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously...
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Williamson Street

Latest News

(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Police lights
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Bulloch Co.
Fatal Accident (gfx)
1 dead, 3 injured following fatal crash in Jasper County
Source: WTOC
1 person dead after crash on Hwy. 21 in Effingham Co.