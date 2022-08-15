SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With more than a week of fall camp in the books out on the marsh, the Savannah State Tigers say their new team is starting to come together.

Nearly half of the players on the 102 man roster are newcomers to Savannah State along with the coaching staff and the play book.

New head coach Aaron Kelton said the Tigers are about 60 percent fully installed on the offensive side of the ball and about 70 on defense.

The main focus between now and kickoff is consistency.

“We’ve gotten all of our base stuff in, and so we’re in a pretty good place with school starting. Just over two weeks until we play. They’re eager, okay? They’re eager. They’re ready to get after it, and so I like the place that we’re at right now,” Head Football Coach Aaron Kelton said.

“A very different offense. We’re actually spreading the ball out more to different receivers. Different playmakers getting the ball into different playmakers hands, and that’s very exciting from a QB standpoint, because I’m here to share the ball to my playmakers, and you know, that’s what I want to do,” JT Hartage, Quartback said.

“We’re putting things in as we go. It’s like putting pieces to a puzzle, so we’re putting it together every day, and it’s going to be complete by Septmber the third,” Makenly Newbill said, Tigers Senior.

The Tigers begin classes Monday and that first kickoff is September 3rd against Southeastern University.

That is set to be a 6:00 p.m. kickoff in T.A. Wright Stadium.

