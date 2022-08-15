Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah State Tigers say their new team is starting to come together

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With more than a week of fall camp in the books out on the marsh, the Savannah State Tigers say their new team is starting to come together.

Nearly half of the players on the 102 man roster are newcomers to Savannah State along with the coaching staff and the play book.

New head coach Aaron Kelton said the Tigers are about 60 percent fully installed on the offensive side of the ball and about 70 on defense.

The main focus between now and kickoff is consistency.

“We’ve gotten all of our base stuff in, and so we’re in a pretty good place with school starting. Just over two weeks until we play. They’re eager, okay? They’re eager. They’re ready to get after it, and so I like the place that we’re at right now,” Head Football Coach Aaron Kelton said.

“A very different offense. We’re actually spreading the ball out more to different receivers. Different playmakers getting the ball into different playmakers hands, and that’s very exciting from a QB standpoint, because I’m here to share the ball to my playmakers, and you know, that’s what I want to do,” JT Hartage, Quartback said.

“We’re putting things in as we go. It’s like putting pieces to a puzzle, so we’re putting it together every day, and it’s going to be complete by Septmber the third,” Makenly Newbill said, Tigers Senior.

The Tigers begin classes Monday and that first kickoff is September 3rd against Southeastern University.

That is set to be a 6:00 p.m. kickoff in T.A. Wright Stadium.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

rice creek shooting
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Port Wentworth
Magnet fishers cited for find at Fort Stewart
Magnet fishers cited for find at Fort Stewart
One southbound lane of I-95 and all northbound lanes near 2 mile marker blocked after crash
Madalyn Coulter
2 veterans, former Nine Line employees identified in murder-suicide investigation
Clearview Homes
‘We don’t know what to expect’, Demolition started on Clearview Homes

Latest News

Savannah State Tigers say their new team is starting to come together
Savannah State Tigers say their new team is starting to come together
End Zone Preview Show: Part 2
WATCH: End Zone Preview Show
In The Huddle: Pecan Grove
In the Huddle: Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame