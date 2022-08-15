Sky Cams
Savannah State University offering new data analytics program

Savannah State University
Savannah State University(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - About 3,000 students are back in class Monday at the tiger’s den on Savannah State’s campus.

And there’s a new program those students can enroll in.

Driving past Savannah State, you may have seen this sign letting people know the university now has a data analytics program. One dean says it’s a great-paying field to enter.

They currently don’t have anyone enrolled as this semester is the first the data analytics program is offered.

The major will teach students not only how to examine data but also make decisions based on the data they find.

Dean of the College of Science and Technology, Mohamad Mustafa says there’s a high demand for data analysts and it’s very lucrative.

“The data shows us that there is a huge demand for this program and the potential earning is of course limitless. The starting salary right now is probably around 70 thousand but I’ve heard people are making in the 400 thousand,” Mustafa said.

And as the university adds a new major, the president of Savannah State Kimberly Ballard-Washington says there a few majors that they see students enrolling in the most.

With classes starting back up, she says criminal justice, biology and business are the most popular.

Click here for more information on different majors, including data analytics.

