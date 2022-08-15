Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Second fatal shooting this month near George Floyd Square

The police department will likely increase patrols in the area after the two shootings this month. (WCCO via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - One man died and another was seriously injured in the second fatal shooting this month near the intersection where George Floyd died in police custody in 2020.

Minneapolis Police spokesman Officer Garrett Parten said officers found two wounded men Sunday afternoon near the intersection that was renamed to remember Floyd’s death.

One man died at the hospital and the other man’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

A week before Sunday’s shooting, Mohamed Omar, 29, died after he was shot in the same area.

Parten said the police department will likely increase patrols in the area after the two shootings.

The intersection known as George Floyd Square became a makeshift memorial after Floyd’s death and was officially renamed earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Fort Stewart soldier was found unresponsive in her barracks while on deployment in Germany.
Fort Stewart soldier’s death under investigation after being found unresponsive in barracks
rice creek shooting
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Port Wentworth
One southbound lane of I-95 and all northbound lanes near 2 mile marker blocked after crash
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously...
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Williamson Street
Magnet fishers cited for find at Fort Stewart
Magnet fishers cited for find at Fort Stewart

Latest News

The Congressional delegation is led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and is to...
China announces new drills as US delegation visits Taiwan
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Lawyers appeal Brittney Griner’s Russian prison sentence
Source: WTOC
Beaufort Co. students returning to the classroom
FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack