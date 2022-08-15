Students return to Ogeechee Technical College next week

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of students at Ogeechee Technical College will start a new year next week.

Administrators at Ogeechee Tech say campus life will closely resemble 2019 pre-covid. But they’ll hold onto some of the changes they made because they work -pandemic or no pandemic.

Students in orientation got last minute instructions before classes begin next week. More than 2,000 students will be taking classes.

Administrators say they’re keeping some components of virtual learning.

“A lot of our classes kept the hybrid formula. So, fifty percent of their classes are online. It allows a lot of flexibility for our students and students have been successful with that model,” said the vice president of Ogeechee Tech, Dr. Ryan Foley.

Foley says they’re expanding some of their manufacturing engineering programs to help students land jobs in local industries, including the electric car plant being built 30 minutes down the road.

“I think we have some programs that will be popular with either the folks being hired by Kia or the ancillary suppliers that will be coming in over the next few years.”

Classes start on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.