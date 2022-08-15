Vidalia Fire Department’s station 1 reopening after severe tornado damage

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Fire Department’s station 1 is back up and running after months of repairs. The station had severe damage from a tornado back in January.

Fire Chief Brian Sikes says the inside of this station was completely stripped down to the studs and that the damage was hard on everyone including the community.

Just a few months ago the station’s roof was torn-up, garage doors blown out , and a caved in ceiling. For a month, the department worked out of the EMS station and then they moved into a temporary space on station 1′s property.

Chief Sikes says it was heartbreaking to see, but the repairs are done and they’re fully-functional. The building has a new roof, ceiling, paint job, walls and floors. Chief Sikes says it’s important that the community sees what they’ve done because it was devastating for them to drive by and see how the station looked. While their response times never suffered, Sikes says this station is here for a reason and it needs to be operational.

”This station is here and it’s important because we can get to all the local communities around here. We have schools and churches. We can get to many areas at a certain amount of time within 5 minutes. It brings joy to my heart to go inside now. To see the new paint, the new floors and it’s just a fresher place to live compared to what it was,” Chief Brian Sikes said.

Chief Sikes says because the community stepped up to help after the storm … he wants to invite people to come and check out the renovations. He says they will have an open house in the fall, but a date hasn’t been set just yet.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.