Vidalia Police Chief James Jermon says they haven’t made any arrests in 3 arson cases

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than a month since two houses in Vidalia were set on fire. Then a few weeks later, on August 5 another house went up in flames. All three are under investigation for arson, but police say they haven’t made any arrests and that they only have a lead for one of the fires.

Police Chief James Jermon says the lead they do have is only for the Vann Street fire. In fact, the person of interest will be here at the station today for their second interview with investigators. The chief says he hopes this person also has information about the other two arson cases.

”We want to get a handle and get an arrest as well as a conviction as soon as we can, but we know it takes time,” Vidalia Police Department Chief James Jermon said.

Vidalia Police Chief James Jermon says they did have a lead for the fire that happened at a house on Montgomery Street and the fire that happened on West Second Street. The two fires happened on July 10 within 30 minutes of each other. But the chief says that lead has fallen through and now they’re at a standstill.

“We’re not having a whole lot of more witnesses coming forward. We’re not having any calls coming from the community, which you know we really do need their help. I hope we don’t have a fourth before we catch the person or persons who’s responsible for it.”

The chief says one person did call with a tip that led them to the person they’re interviewing now. He says this person could be responsible for the third, and latest, fire that happened on Vann Street earlier this month. He says this person is someone they call a ‘squatter.’

“If we sit down and we get an opportunity or if we even meet them on their ground somewhere away from the homeless community or the ‘eyes,’ I’m sure they would tell us something.”

Chief Jermon says three arsons in less than a month’s time is concerning. However, he says he doesn’t think there’s a threat to the community.

“It’s very frustrating for the simple fact that this is my community. You don’t know if your house is going to be next, but the pattern right now is that they’re being homes that have been dilapidated.”

The chief says it’s normal for these investigations to take time. They are working every day alongside the state fire marshal’s office. He reminds the community to stay vigilant and watch for any suspicious activity.

“What makes them look suspicious? If they’re walking down the street and they have on a heavy jacket. It’s 100 degrees outside, why they wearing a big jacket? Or they got a bookbag or something and they’re not a student. Be that nosy neighbor.”

Chief Jermon says they don’t have any surveillance video from the surrounding homes that can help in their investigation on these three arsons.

He says if you do have any information you can always stay anonymous. We will continue to follow this story and will bring you the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.