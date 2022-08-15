Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.

ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - Economic leaders say the 87 million dollar investment from WebstaurantStore will soon bring a change to the types of jobs available in north Bryan County.

“213 jobs is going to be a great impact on our community.”

Food service distributor WebstaurantStore promises more than 200 jobs housed in a 1.1 million square foot facility just off I-16.

A big boost for the area say county leaders.

“These jobs are going to start out 24 or so a job. That’s pre-benefit. For Black Creek/Ellabell, Georgia, that’s pretty good pay. That’s pay that we have to go out to Savannah to get,” Bryan County District 1 Commissioner Noah Covington said.

In a statement from WebstarauntStore company leaders say, “We are pleased to continue our operations in Georgia and the Georgia Ports Authority market, with what will become our largest distribution center to date. The labor pool and skilled logistics workforce of the greater Savannah area made our decision easy when selecting another site for distribution.”

According to Georgia governor Brian Kemp’s office the new facility will handle large restaurant equipment and will be looking to hire shipping managers as wells inventory control and quality assurance associates.

“We’ve been searching high and low to bring in manufacturing jobs, and those are always the most stable, highest paying, best benefit type jobs in general,” Covington said.

The new facility is the latest in a growing number of manufacturing sites in Bryan County’s north end including the massive Hyundai plant..

“All of the industry partners that we have, their role in our local economy as far creating jobs, they ultimately will be taxpayers and that takes pressure off of rooftops in Bryan County,” Bryan County Development Authority Chairman Jon Seagraves said.

Leaders who represent this district say they’ve heard mixed reactions from those who live here as concerns over the area’s readiness to handle large industrial growth remain.

“It’s going to be a big change on our way of life. Everybody wants the infrastructure, and you don’t get the infrastructure without somebody to pay for it. And these are the types of companies that come in, create a tax base that’ll help pay for the infrastructure that we all want and desire,” Covington said.

And WebstaurantStore is no stranger to the Coastal Empire.

Last year the company announced 100 new jobs in Chatham County and already has facilities in Albany, Georgia.

The Bryan County center is expected to be complete by October.

