WIC launching electronic pilot program in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District has been chose to pilot a new system for giving out food benefits through their WIC program.

The deputy under secretary for the USDA’s Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services, Stacy Dean, visited Chatham county to celebrate the program’s launch Monday.

It’s being called eWIC and it allows people to use a card that will function as a debit card instead of vouchers. Users will be able to buy certain approved foods.

A mother piloting the program says it has made her trips to the grocery store much easier.

“It’s like using a regular debit card I just put the items on the conveyor belt. It just rolls up and I just punch in that pin number and then it’s good to go. It also gives me my ending balance so once I use my items off my WIC voucher, well off the card it let’s me know these are the items that you’re able to get with your WIC debit card.”

Now in some school districts you do have to enroll for the program.

If you live in a district that does not offer a free lunch to every student and you do not sign your child up, you could accrue debt throughout the school year.

To check if your child’s school district requires you to sign up just visit your school districts website.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.